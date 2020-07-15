Cowboys Insider Shares Final Offer Made To QB Dak Prescott

Over the past few months, the Dallas Cowboys have attempted to sign quarterback Dak Prescott to a contract extension.

The two sides haven’t been able to reach a new deal since the close of the 2019 season. It’s no surprise then, that the Cowboys and their star quarterback couldn’t come to an agreement in the final hours before Wednesday’s deadline.

Now the two sides will have to wait until after the 2020 season to make a new deal. The former fourth-round pick will play this season under the franchise tag, which pays him over $31 million per season.

Cowboys insider Jane Slater revealed the details of the team’s “final offer” to its franchise quarterback. According to Slater, the deal was worth $33-35 million per season.

It also included a $50 million signing bonus and over $70 million in the first two seasons.

The deal included a 50M signing bonus and 70M over the first two years. I'm told Dak Prescott wanted to get this deal done but it was just too late per source informed. #Cowboys https://t.co/3h16v7kcIq — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 15, 2020

A total guarantee for the deal is over $100 million, but it’s a five-year contract extension. Prescott is reportedly seeking a four-year contract so he can hit free agency while he’s still relatively young.

After failing to reach a new agreement, Prescott enters the season on the franchise tag. He becomes just the third quarterback to play under a franchise tag – joining Kirk Cousins and Drew Brees.

It worked out for both players, but we’ll have to wait and see if Prescott can cash in following this season.

Will he play for the Cowboys in 2021?