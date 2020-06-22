Cowboys Insider Shares Latest On Possible Jamal Adams Trade

Jamal Adams has made it clear he wants out of the Jets’ organization. But New York doesn’t have much of an incentive to ship off one of the best defensive players in the NFL.

The Jets have turned an easy solution into a front-office disaster. Adams previously stated he was committed to the organization. Promises were made on both ends, but the Jets have failed to live up to them.

The Cowboys now appear to be the favorite to land Adams – and No. 33 has made it clear he wants to be traded to Dallas. But is it plausible?

NFL insider Jane Slater revealed several interesting nuggets on Monday regarding the Adams-Jets fiasco. The main source of tension seems to revolve around a lack of trust from Adams in the Jets’ organization. Slater has the latest on the situation as seen in the tweets below.

2. He was told they would redo his contract and haven’t. Making him wonder how committed they are to him.

3. He’s willing to bend, as suggested on the contract, and has even considered the money he can make up for whatever he bends on in the Dallas market. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) June 22, 2020

4. I’m told off the field he’s the type of guy that puts family first, one of the first to leave a party early.

5. Dallas, his hometown, is desired destination.

6. not much new here but worth nothing the “bend” part bc #Cowboys haven’t been overly interested in giving up much — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) June 22, 2020

The Jets would be absolutely foolish to refuse to pay Adams what he wants. But the current global pandemic has caused a halt in contract negotiations.

New York seems intent on waiting this one out – even if that means Adams doesn’t play for the team this upcoming season. If New York find a trade partner that’s willing to offer plenty in return for Adams, though, a deal could be finished ahead of the season.

For now, Adams remains with the Jets. But the Cowboys remain the favorite to land the elite safety if a trade were to happen.