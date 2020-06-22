The Spun

Cowboys Insider Shares Latest On Possible Jamal Adams Trade

Jamal Adams warms up for the New York Jets.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 22: Jamal Adams #33 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Jamal Adams has made it clear he wants out of the Jets’ organization. But New York doesn’t have much of an incentive to ship off one of the best defensive players in the NFL.

The Jets have turned an easy solution into a front-office disaster. Adams previously stated he was committed to the organization. Promises were made on both ends, but the Jets have failed to live up to them.

The Cowboys now appear to be the favorite to land Adams – and No. 33 has made it clear he wants to be traded to Dallas. But is it plausible?

NFL insider Jane Slater revealed several interesting nuggets on Monday regarding the Adams-Jets fiasco. The main source of tension seems to revolve around a lack of trust from Adams in the Jets’ organization. Slater has the latest on the situation as seen in the tweets below.

The Jets would be absolutely foolish to refuse to pay Adams what he wants. But the current global pandemic has caused a halt in contract negotiations.

New York seems intent on waiting this one out – even if that means Adams doesn’t play for the team this upcoming season. If New York find a trade partner that’s willing to offer plenty in return for Adams, though, a deal could be finished ahead of the season.

For now, Adams remains with the Jets. But the Cowboys remain the favorite to land the elite safety if a trade were to happen.

