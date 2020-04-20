Cowboys Insider Shares Update On Dak Prescott Negotiations

Dak Prescott’s contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys have been at a standstill for months now. But the latest update provides an optimistic outlook – and it appears progress is being made.

It’s no secret Prescott demands a large contract, not just financially, but long term as well. The Cowboys clearly want to keep the Mississippi State alum in Dallas, but not at any cost.

Little progress has been made over past months. But the latest update from Cowboys insider David Moore suggests progress is being made and the latest discussions have been “very positive.”

With the Cowboys’ virtual off-season program beginning today, it’ll be telling if Prescott joins the voluntary workout session. Moore has the latest on the situation:

Contract update: It remains to be seen if Dak Prescott takes part in today’s start to the Cowboys virtual offseason program. But the two sides have spoken in the last 2 weeks & a source described that session as “very positive.” — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) April 20, 2020

It appears this situation could be coming to an end soon. But in reality, there’s no way of knowing.

Neither side is in a rush to complete a deal out of impatience. Jerry Jones and the Cowboys have until July 15th to sign their quarterback to a long-term deal. If the two parties can’t complete a deal by then, Prescott will play the 2020 season on his franchise tag.

But that may not bode over well for Prescott’s camp. It’d be wise for the Cowboys to end the never-ending negotiations and come to an agreed upon deal.