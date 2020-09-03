Cowboys Insider Shares Update On Earl Thomas Rumors

All-world safety Earl Thomas has been a free agent for a little over a week now, and rumors about a possible destination appear to have dried up.

But the Dallas Cowboys made a move today that triggered a little bit of speculation. Dallas reportedly cut safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix today, just months after signing him to a one-year, $3.75 million contract.

However, according to NFL insider Jane Slater the Cowboys cutting Clinton-Dix does not mean they’ll pursue Earl Thomas. At least, that’s what she’s been told.

Cowboys fans have been itching for Earl Thomas to join their ranks. They missed out on landing All-Pro safety Jamal Adams earlier this offseason after he was traded from the New York Jets to the Seattle Seahawks.

But Thomas is a Texas native and a former Longhorn. He’d be a natural fit for the Cowboys.

As @toddarcher first reported, #Cowboys S HaHa Clinton-Dix has been cut per sources. I’m told this does not mean Earl Thomas is coming to Dallas though. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 3, 2020

Earl Thomas is a seven-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro. He won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII and was voted to the NFL 2010s All-Decade team.

In 2019, after hitting free agency, Thomas signed a four-year, $55 million contract with Baltimore. But despite making a Pro Bowl in his first year with the Ravens, he was cut late last month for throwing a punch at a teammate in training camp.

Regardless, the Dallas Cowboys now seem to have an opening at safety and some extra cap space. It’ll be interesting to see what they do at that position.