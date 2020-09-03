The Spun

Cowboys Insider Shares Update On Earl Thomas Rumors

Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas.SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 20: Safety Earl Thomas #29 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on after beating the Seattle Seahawks 30-16 at CenturyLink Field on October 20, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

All-world safety Earl Thomas has been a free agent for a little over a week now, and rumors about a possible destination appear to have dried up.

But the Dallas Cowboys made a move today that triggered a little bit of speculation. Dallas reportedly cut safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix today, just months after signing him to a one-year, $3.75 million contract.

However, according to NFL insider Jane Slater the Cowboys cutting Clinton-Dix does not mean they’ll pursue Earl Thomas. At least, that’s what she’s been told.

Cowboys fans have been itching for Earl Thomas to join their ranks. They missed out on landing All-Pro safety Jamal Adams earlier this offseason after he was traded from the New York Jets to the Seattle Seahawks.

But Thomas is a Texas native and a former Longhorn. He’d be a natural fit for the Cowboys.

Earl Thomas is a seven-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro. He won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII and was voted to the NFL 2010s All-Decade team.

In 2019, after hitting free agency, Thomas signed a four-year, $55 million contract with Baltimore. But despite making a Pro Bowl in his first year with the Ravens, he was cut late last month for throwing a punch at a teammate in training camp.

Regardless, the Dallas Cowboys now seem to have an opening at safety and some extra cap space. It’ll be interesting to see what they do at that position.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.