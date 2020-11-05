Cowboys Insider Sums Up Craziness Of The QB Situation

The Dallas Cowboys will start a new quarterback under center for the third consecutive week as the team deals with significant injury woes.

Dak Prescott suffered a devastating leg injury earlier this season. That brought in backup quarterback Andy Dalton, who led Dallas to a comeback win when Prescott went down.

However, just two games later, Dalton suffered a nasty concussion and will miss his second-consecutive game this weekend. After a less than ideal game from third-string quarterback Ben DiNucci, the Cowboys are making a change once again.

Either Cooper Rush or Garrett Gilbert will get the start on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cowboys reporter Todd Archer gave a breakdown of the quarterback woes going on in Dallas.

“If Cooper Rush starts Sunday vs. Pittsburgh, he would be the team’s first non-rookie quarterback to make his first start with fewer than six pass attempts in his career. Archer said. “He has just three. If Garrett Gilbert starts, it would match Reggie Collier (1986) and Drew Henson (2004) in fewest pass attempts among non-rookie quarterbacks making their first starts. They had six pass attempts each.”

Gilbert and Rush will reportedly compete for the starting job during practice this week.

Whichever quarterback ends up as the starter will face one of the best pass rushes in the NFL. Pittsburgh’s defensive line might be the best in the league and currently leads the league in sacks.

We’ll have to wait and see which one gets the start.