On Friday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter, revealed tight end David Njoku wants out of Cleveland.

The Browns reportedly want to keep Njoku, but his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, maintained it is in Njoku’s “best interest” to play for a new team. “It is in David’s best interest to find a new team at this time,” Rosenhaus said via Schefter.

Not long after the trade request was revealed, one potential suitor emerged. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Cowboys might have interest in making a deal for Njoku.

Well, that rumor lived on for a few hours before one Cowboys insider threw some cold water on the potential trade. Mike Silver of Sports Illustrated cited two sources who said Dallas isn’t interested in Njoku.

From the report:

But the Dallas Cowboys having expressed interest as a “potential suitor” for the 23-year-old Njoku? That much, according to two CowboysSI.com sources inside The Star, is fiction. “That,” one source told us as the Friday news broke, “sounds like an agent creation.” Added a second source: “Nope. No interest.”

Dallas lost longtime tight end Jason Witten following the 2019 season. However, the team remains high on Blake Jarwin heading into the 2020 campaign.

As for Njoku, the Browns traded back into the first round of the 2017 NFL draft in order to select the former Miami Hurricanes tight end.

In three seasons with the team, Njoku has struggled to live up to the hype. He played in just four games for the Browns during the 2019 season.