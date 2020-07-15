Cowboys Insider Unveils Team’s “Final Offer” To Dak Prescott

Over the past few months, the Dallas Cowboys have attempted to sign quarterback Dak Prescott to a contract extension.

Unfortunately, the two sides have not been able to reach an agreement. If Prescott and the Cowboys can’t reach a deal before Wednesday afternoon, they’ll have to wait until after the 2020 season.

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly gave their latest contract offer to quarterback Dak Prescott in March. Since then, the team has remained silent, according to a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. He said the two sides “aren’t talking” ahead of the deadline on Wednesday afternoon.

Cowboys insider Jane Slater revealed the details of the team’s “final offer” to its franchise quarterback. According to Slater, the deal is worth $33-35 million per season.

I’m told the final offer on the table for Dak Prescott is between 33-35M annually with over 100M guaranteed. While there have still been no discussions between the two that’s the deal the #Cowboys have presented ahead of tomorrow’s deadline per a source informed. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 15, 2020

A total guarantee for the deal is over $100 million, but it’s a five-year contract extension. Prescott is reportedly seeking a four-year contract so he can hit free agency while he’s still relatively young.

The former fourth-round pick signed his franchise tag earlier this offseason. The on-year deal will pay him $31.4 million for the 2020 season, but could see him become a free agent in 2021.

If Prescott plays well, the Cowboys will either tag him again for the 2021 season or try to sign him to an extension – again.

He had a career-year in 2019, even though the Cowboys failed to make the playoffs. Now he’ll have an opportunity to learn under new head coach Mike McCarthy and potentially hit the market next season.