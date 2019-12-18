Cowboys Issue Injury Update For Quarterback Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys have their most important game of the year this Sunday when they head to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. But in the wake of reports that Dak Prescott suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder, will he be able to play?

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Prescott was listed as limited in practice today with the aforementioned injury.

However, the Cowboys quarterback is still widely expected to play – whether he’s at 100-percent or not.

Cowboys guard Zack Martin declared that “you’d have to kill him to get him off the field.” He has no doubt that Prescott will play in Philadelphia.

Prescott has already reached career-highs in passing yards, touchdowns and yards per game. He has also been sacked a career-low 18 times thus far.

With a win, the Cowboys would clinch the NFC East division title for the second year in a row.

But a loss would not necessarily knock them out of the title race. The Eagles could still lose their control on the division if they lose to New York next week and Dallas beats Washington.

Nevertheless, the Cowboys don’t want to leave anything to chance. The sooner Prescott is back at 100-percent the better the Cowboys will feel.