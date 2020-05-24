Cowboys Reportedly ‘Preferred’ Trade Destination For 2-Time All-Pro

The Dallas Cowboys have made a couple of big moves this offseason, drafting former Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the first round and signing a couple of notable veterans in free agency, including quarterback Andy Dalton.

Does Jerry Jones’ franchise have another big move coming this offseason? The NFC East contenders could have interest in a blockbuster trade.

All-Pro safety Jamal Adams is reportedly frustrated with the Jets. He’s reportedly seeking a big, new contract and if he’s unable to get it, he might want out via a trade.

Yahoo! Sports’ NFL insider Charles Robinson is reporting that the Cowboys are Adams’ “preferred” trade destination. He’s reportedly open to playing for other teams, but Dallas is his No. 1 destination.

Adams, 24, is a Texas native. He’s been linked to the Cowboys since last fall. Dallas has been interested in the playmaking safety.

“Adams’ trade preference is the Cowboys, but that’s not the only team he’d play for. There are others. But it’s been clear for a while to the Jets he’d like to be close to his home town, which is near Dallas,” Robinson reports.

The Cowboys would likely have to give up some major draft compensation in order to land Adams, but it could be worth it.

The young safety is a two-time All-Pro and has been one of the best defensive backs since entering the NFL in 2017.