Former Cowboys Star Reveals What Negotiating With Jerry Jones Is Like

What’s it really like to negotiate with Jerry Jones?

The Dallas Cowboys owner is known for being a pretty ruthless businessman, though he often takes care of his players in a major way. That was evident this offseason, when the Cowboys agreed to a record-setting contract extension with Dak Prescott.

Former Cowboys star Sean Lee recently revealed what it’s like to negotiate with Jones.

Lee opened up to Colin Cowherd about his experiences with Jones as a businessman.

“Everybody at some point negotiates with Jerry,” Lee said. “You have agents, but the way they run it, it’s a family business. They treat you like family. After my surgeries — I had three years in a row where I had to have surgery. After every surgery, when I knew I had to go in there, Mr. Jones called me, picked me up off the floor and said, ‘Hey, listen. You’re going to come back from this. You’re going to come back better.’ The way he treated me, the way Stephen, the whole family, they really run it like a family business. To me, we all want to give back to him and try to win because of it.”

Lee was a star linebacker in Dallas, though he often struggled to stay healthy. The former star linebacker announced his retirement this offseason.

The former Cowboys star absolutely loved playing for Jones’ franchise.

“It’s incredible. Walking in there and seeing the tradition that they have and the guys who have won Super Bowls — I used to get calls from Le Roy Jordan when I was injured, trying to motivate me to come back. And so, we saw it as an extreme responsibility to try to live up to what they did in the past. I’ve worn that on my sleeve every day. When I came in this facility, I’m like, ‘I get to be a Cowboy? Are you kidding me? In this facility, in this state, with the support that we can get?’”