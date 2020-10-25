Cowboys Fans Think Jerry Jones Might Have A Secret Plan

Jerry Jones has made it clear that the intends for the Cowboys to compete for a division championship despite injuries to Dak Prescott and the offensive line. Dallas fans are starting to doubt that Jones actually believes that, though.

The Cowboys are taking on 1-5 Washington on Sunday afternoon. And so far, Dallas is getting absolutely dominated by its lowly NFC East rival.

It’s Washington 22, Dallas 3 late in the second quarter.

At this point, the Cowboys are just an embarrassment. Dallas has way too many injuries to its offensive line and the defense is maybe the worst in modern history.

Is it possible that Jones is OK with tanking so he can get a high draft pick? Skip Bayless and other Cowboys fans are floating the theory on Sunday afternoon.

“Is Jerry’s real plan to finish worst and draft Trevor Lawrence?” the FOX Sports 1 personality tweeted.

Cowboys fans don’t really want Trevor Lawrence – they remain committed to Prescott, who should be recovered in time for OTAs – but losing out to get a high pick isn’t the worst idea.

Dallas is clearly in need of some help on defense.

“Like Shannon says cowboys don’t need more offense they got plenty. They need defensive players SKIP!!” one fan tweeted back.

“They should focus on defense. They have a quarterback that when healthy is a monster and its his first injury in 5 years,” another added.

Plan or not, the Cowboys are very, very bad. Dallas will likely be picking toward the top of the 2021 NFL Draft no matter what the goal is.