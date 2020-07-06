NFL Analyst Suggests Blockbuster Jets-Cowboys Trade

Bleacher Report NFL analyst Connor Rogers suggested a blockbuster trade proposal for the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets.

Jets star defensive back Jamal Adams wants out. He’s reportedly demanded a trade and the Cowboys might be at the top of his preferred teams list.

A video of a fan in Texas asking Adams when he’s going to come to the Cowboys went viral last month. Adams did not hold back with his response.

“I’m trying, bro,” Adams said.

So far, though, Adams has remained with the Jets. But perhaps there is a trade to be made between New York and Dallas ahead of the 2020 season.

Rogers suggested a blockbuster proposal for the two teams this weekend: Adams to the Cowboys, wide receiver Michael Gallup to the Jets.

“Michael Gallup, after this year, is going to be asking for a new contract.You already paid Amari Cooper, you drafted CeeDee Lamb to be the No. 2 across from Cooper in the future. You can give up a Michael Gallup if you want Jamal Adams,” he said. “That’s actually a trade that makes sense to me.”

Michael Gallup and a pick for Jamal Adams?@ConnorJRogers thinks it could work 👀 (via @LefkoeShow) pic.twitter.com/4hxFyHvaDW — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 5, 2020

Rogers added that Gallup and some kind of mid-round NFL Draft pick for Adams is a package that could make sense for both teams.

The Cowboys and their fan base are extremely high on Gallup, but Adams is one of the best defensive players in the NFL.

Who wins that potential trade?