Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch Issues Promising Health Update

Cowboys star linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has good news to share regarding his neck injury.

The Boise State alum hasn’t been able to avoid the injury bug throughout his NFL career. Vander Esch dealt with neck issues in college during his time with the Broncos. Those neck issues remained prominent this past season.

Vander Esch missed seven games with the Cowboys in 2019. He dealt with a neck injury which stemmed from spinal stenosis. The Cowboys LB underwent surgery this past January as a result.

While there’s still some concern surrounding Vander Esch’s future, the Cowboys LB says he’s better than ever. He will wear a small neck roll this season to help reduce the shock which stems from the violence of the sport.

“I don’t worry about my neck. That is behind me,” Vander Esch said, via Pro Football Talk. “People can think what they want to think. I don’t want talk about it. . . . I’m back better than I was with my strength before I got hurt. I feel amazing. Just excited. So pumped to be be out there.”

The Cowboys LB appears prepared to suit up for Dallas this season. He’ll play a big role in Mike Nolan’s defense.

Vander Esch will move over to MIKE linebacker in Nolan’s defense, giving him more control over the unit.

If he can stay healthy, Vander Esch figures to be one of the better linebackers in the NFL this season.