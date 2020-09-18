Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith spoke with reporters who asked him if he would take a knee during the national anthem.

Smith didn’t explicitly state that he would take a knee. However, he strongly suggested that would be the case, given the social injustice he’s been the victim of.

The star running back recalled a moment when he defended the Cowboys logo at midfield from former star wide receiver Terrell Owens in one of the most infamous plays in football history.

“Yeah, I think I would do something, just as much as I ran out there and defended that star when T.O. did what he did,” Smith said. “Why not? If I can defend the star, I definitely can defend the right for everybody to have equal justice.”

The NFL’s leading rusher made it clear he would fight for social justice if he were playing today.

Here’s more from Smith, via the Star-Telegram:

“If I can defend the star, I can take a stand for social justice,” Smith said. “I have been a victim of it. It’s not like I am talking because something happened to George Floyd. Something happened to me more than one time, a couple of times it happened right here in Dallas. I’m talking from experience, not something I read in a book and saw on CNN.”

Smith also criticized Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for his stance on players kneeling during the national anthem.

“Jerry needs to cut it out. He needs to cut it out,” Smith said. “Don’t distort the message because of the flag. It is bigger than the flag.”

Cowboys defensive lineman Dontari Poe was the only member of the team to kneel during Week 1.