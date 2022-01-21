NFL Legend Had Honest Message For Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy

Despite getting knocked out of the playoffs on Wild Card Weekend, the Dallas Cowboys have not yet made a change to their coaching staff. However, it sounds like a former member of the team was very disappointed with Mike McCarthy’s performance.

Five-time Super Bowl champion Charles Haley spoke to ESPN’s Ed Werder this week about the Cowboys’ loss to the 49ers. Let’s just say he had a blunt assessment of last weekend’s game

“Well, if the team was nervous, he didn’t do his job during the week,” Haley told Werder.

The Cowboys did seem unprepared at times on Sunday. They were also undisciplined, which is something McCarthy said he’ll fix in the offseason.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed his coaching staff while on 105.3 The Fan this Friday. He didn’t sound like a happy camper, that’s for sure.

“Let me be real clear, one of the pet peeves I have is that I don’t like this, ‘Well we’ve got to work on this in the offseason, we got to work on this.’ I don’t go for that,” Jones said. “I want those things recognized and addressed after we play Tampa after the first game, or after we play the sixth game. I don’t want to wait until we’re sitting here with no season left to address these things we’re doing or not doing. All of that is in the mix here and a part of what I do. That’s the way I do it, as you know, the ultimate decision in these coaches is one that I have to make.”

At this time, there’s no indication that Dallas will move on from McCarthy.

If the Cowboys decide to make a change at head coach this offseason, it’s because the team had a flat performance on the biggest stage.