Cowboys Legend Makes Feelings On Team 'Ring Of Honor' Very Clear

There are 22 men in the Dallas Cowboys' Ring of Honor. Drew Pearson is one of them.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver is hoping to see more people join him in the coming years. During an appearance at the PGA of America's new opening in Frisco earlier this week, Pearson was asked if it is past time to induct former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson into the Ring of Honor.

Without hesitation, Pearson advocated for Johnson and went on to say that team owner Jerry Jones should not only add more members to the Ring of Honor, but allow former players a say in who can be selected.

“Time for Jerry to put Jimmy in,” Pearson said. “And (Ed) ‘Too Tall’ (Jones), Harvey Martin, Charlie Waters, John Niland. Look at their records. Come on. They’re all big contributors to Dallas Cowboys football history, as are other guys.

“The thing about it is we wish there was a Ring of Honor committee where we can offer suggestions to Jerry. You don’t have to do what we say; just listen to us, who we think were contributors to our success coming through the ‘70s and ‘80s.”

Pearson has a point here, even if we're not holding our breath waiting for Jones to rethink how he does things.

As for Jimmy Johnson specifically, Jones addressed the perceived delay to honor the two-time Super Bowl champion head coach earlier this summer.

""There’s a lot more than Jimmy to think about here," Jones said. "I’ve got a lot of other lives out here that have laid a lot on the line on the field that need to be in that Ring of Honor as well. And so how I do that, what I do it with, I get to make that decision. And it isn’t at the end of the day all tailored around whether Jimmy is sniveling or not."

Johnson responded to Jones' comments during an appearance on "The Dan Le Batard Show."

"I had to look up that word in the dictionary," Johnson said. "I don't know that I've ever sniveled. Do you ever remember me sniveling? No way."