Cowboys Legend Shares Honest Admission On Dak Prescott Contract

The Dallas Cowboys finally put an end to all the talk surrounding Dak Prescott‘s contract situation, paying him $160 million over the next four seasons.

Some analysts, like Colin Cowherd, criticized Jerry Jones for spending so much money on Prescott. Former Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson, however, understands why the front office had to spend top dollar.

“Maybe he’s not worth maybe $40 million per season,” Pearson told TMZ Sports. “But, that’s the market. That’s the value.”

Even though Pearson admit that $40 million is a lot of money to spend on one position, he does believe it’s a great deal for both Prescott and the Cowboys.

"It's a great deal for the Cowboys because they got the quarterback for the future that they want. And it's a great deal for Dak because he got the years he wanted on the contract, he got the money he wanted on the contract and he's still remaining the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. So it's all good all around."

Prescott is already out to prove that Dallas made the right decision. Less than 24 hours after the team’s press conference to announce the new deal, he was working out at the facility.

There will be a lot of pressure on Prescott next season, but he seems ready for the challenge.