Cowboys Lineman Has Telling Comment On QB Dak Prescott

With the NFC East on the line this weekend, the Dallas Cowboys are hopeful that Dak Prescott will be healthy enough to play. Judging off his teammates’ latest reactions, the safe bet is that he’ll be under center on Sunday.

Prescott is dealing with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder. The Cowboys listed him as a limited participant in practice today, which is the first time in his career.

Ezekiel Elliott told reporters earlier today that he expects Prescott to play this weekend. It appears Travis Frederick agrees with that statement.

“I think you’d have to tell him that he can’t play in that game,” Frederick said. “I don’t think there’s any way that he’d take himself out. He’s one of those guys that you’d have to hold back with a leash to be able to not be out there.”

Frederick did mention that he doesn’t want Prescott to push himself if he can’t physically do it. He doesn’t want his Pro Bowl quarterback to risk suffering a long-term injury.

Here’s the full reaction from Frederick:

Travis Frederick on what it would take for Dak Prescott to miss a game: pic.twitter.com/20vtA6e2Zz — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) December 18, 2019

The Cowboys need Prescott on the field this Sunday if they want to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s been the driving force on offense throughout this season.

Dallas would clinch the division with a win over Philadelphia this weekend.

Kickoff for this game is at 4:25 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field.