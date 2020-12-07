Cowboys Make A Decision On All-Pro Zack Martin

The Dallas Cowboys knew when Zack Martin suffered an injury on Thanksgiving it’d take a few weeks for him to return. That much was confirmed on Monday afternoon.

The Cowboys have placed Martin on the injured reserve because of the calf injury he suffered nearly two weeks ago, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. The All-Pro offensive lineman will miss at least three games, and is in jeopardy of potentially missing more.

“All-Pro guard Zack Martin has been placed on injured reserve because of a calf injury, which means he will miss at least the next three games and it opens the question as to whether he will play again this season should the Cowboys fall out of contention in the NFC East,” Archer wrote on Twitter.

Martin had served as the Cowboys’ right tackle prior to his injury. Terrence Steele will ow hold down the fort in Martin’s absence.

All-Pro guard Zack Martin has been placed on injured reserve because of a calf injury, which means he will miss at least the next three games and it opens the question as to whether he will play again this season should the Cowboys fall out of… https://t.co/4F0PGWbM5A — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 7, 2020

Dallas doesn’t have much reason for Zack Martin to play at all the rest of this season. The Cowboys find themselves in the basement of the NFC East with a 3-8 record, two games behind the division-leading New York Giants.

The best the Cowboys can do at this point is look ahead to the 2021 season, which is full of promise. Sitting Martin for the rest of the season may be in the team’s best interest, seeing that he’s critical to the team’s offensive line success.

The Cowboys will be without their starting right tackle Tuesday evening when they take on the Baltimore Ravens.