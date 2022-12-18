Cowboys Make Decision On Wide Receiver T.Y. Hilton Sunday

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton #13 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

We're going to have to wait a little bit longer for T.Y. Hilton to make his Dallas Cowboys debut.

Hilton, who was signed by Dallas on Monday after being a free agent all season, is officially inactive for today's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The veteran wide receiver joins fellow wideout Jalen Tolbert, linebacker Jabril Cox, third-string quarterback Will Grier, cornerback Trayvon Mullen and tight end Jake Ferguson as the Cowboys' inactive players this afternoon.

Dallas added Hilton in order to bolster its wide receiver corps for the stretch run. In 10 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts (2012-21), Hilton caught 631 passes for 9,691 yards and 53 touchdowns.

Hilton led the league in receiving yards in 2016 and made four-straight Pro Bowls from 2014-17. When he does finally play for the Cowboys, he'll work with CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Noah Brown.

Dallas and Jacksonville will kick off today at 1 p.m. ET.