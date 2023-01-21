Cowboys Make Final Decision On Kicker For Sunday's Playoff Game

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Brett Maher #19 of the Dallas Cowboys misses an extra point against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

After Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed four extra points in a wild-card win over the Buccaneers, the front office signed Tristan Vizcaino to the team's practice squad.

Despite how brutal Maher's performance against the Buccaneers was on Monday night, the Cowboys are still confident in him.

It was announced on Saturday that Vizcaino was not activated from the practice squad. That means the Cowboys are rolling with Maher for this weekend's playoff game against the 49ers.

Earlier this week, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott expressed confidence in Maher's ability to make big-time kicks.

"We’ve got trust in him,” Elliott said. “We’ve got faith in him. That’s our brother and we’re not going to turn our back on him. Last week we ain’t really need him. But this week we probably will.”

There'll be a lot of pressure on Maher this Sunday, that's for sure. We'll see if he can have a bounce-back performance.