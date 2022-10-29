Cowboys Make Notable Running Back Decision

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

With running back Ezekiel Elliott currently banged up, the Dallas Cowboys have added some depth to their backfield.

On Saturday, the Cowboys added running back Malik Davis and tight end Sean McKeon to their 53-man roster. They have also called up running back Qadree Ollison and offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley from their practice squad.

Davis, an undrafted rookie out of Florida, could be the No. 2 running back for the Cowboys this Sunday. In his final season of college football, he had 704 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns.

Of course, Tony Pollard will be featured in Dallas' offense this weekend. He already has 375 rushing yards, 105 receiving yards and two touchdowns this season.

As for Elliott, it's possible the Cowboys will have him back on the field after their bye week is over.

Elliott is dealing with an MCL sprain and thigh bruise. These injuries were sustained during the Cowboys' win over the Lions last Sunday.

The Cowboys will try to improve to 6-2 on the season before they get a well-earned week off.