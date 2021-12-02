The Dallas Cowboys appear to be getting their star pass rusher back for Thursday night’s contest against the New Orleans Saints.

Just last week, pictures surfaced of DeMarcus Lawrence practicing for the first time since suffering a Week 2 foot fracture. That gave Cowboys fans some hope that a return was near.

Well, he’s back. On Thursday afternoon, the Cowboys issued a statement announcing the team activated Lawrence form the Reserve/Injured-Designated for Return.

“The @dallascowboys activated DE DeMarcus Lawrence from Reserve/Injured-Designated for Return on Thursday. The club also elevated S Tyler Coyle from the practice squad as a COVID-19 Replacement,” the team said in a statement.

It’s a massive addition for a Cowboys defense that is coming off of arguably its worst performance of the season. Just a week ago, the Las Vegas Raiders came to town and dropped 36 points on Dallas in a 36-33 win.

Getting Lawrence back means that rookie sensation Micah Parsons can be utilized in other areas besides pass-rushing.

That could be a bad thing for the Saints on Thursday night – if Lawrence plays, of course.