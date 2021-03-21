Cowboys Make Official Decision On Ezekiel Elliott For 2021

Coming off one of his less productive seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, running back Ezekiel Elliott is due a lot of money for the 2021 season and beyond. Are the Cowboys still willing to pay for all of it?

According to ESPN Cowboys insider Todd Archer, they are. On Sunday, Archer reported that Elliott’s $12.4 million base salary for the 2022 season in now fully guaranteed.

Archer noted that by fully guaranteeing the deal, the Cowboys can potentially restructure his current deal. He believes that Dallas can free up as much as $6 million this season if Elliott agrees to it.

“Ezekiel Elliott’s $12.4 million base salary in 2022 is now fully guaranteed…” Archer wrote. “Since Elliott’s money is guaranteed through 2022, he could be a prime candidate for a restructure, which could open up more than $6 million this season.”

Ezekiel Elliott had a career-low 979 rushing yards and 4.0 yards per carry in 2020. His 65.3 rushing yards per game were his lowest by far.

That’s not exactly the kind of production the Cowboys were hoping for when they gave him that six-year, $90 million contract in 2019. Though in fairness, he did give them their money’s worth in 2019 (even though they missed the playoffs).

But with quarterback Dak Prescott coming back in 2021, the Cowboys offense should start humming again. Whether it does or doesn’t though, Ezekiel Elliott is getting his money.

Will Elliott have a better 2021 season?