Cowboys Make Official Decision On Pass Rusher Randy Gregory

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Randy Gregory is having a career year in Dan Quinn’s defense. Unfortunately, his big year is going to be a little shortened due to a nagging injury.

According to ESPN Cowboys insider Todd Archer, Gregory is heading to injured reserve and will miss the next three games. He’s been battling a calf injury and has already missed one game this season.

In seven games, Gregory already has 5.0 sacks, 12 QB hits, 10 tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. With one more sack, he’s tie his own career high from the 2018 NFL season.

But with this injury, Gregory is going to miss a bare minimum of three games. We won’t see him again until their December 2 tilt with the New Orleans Saints.

Randy Gregory officially to IR with the calf injury. He’s out at least the next three games. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 11, 2021

Since going to the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Randy Gregory has struggled to stay on the field. Violations of the NFL substance abuse policy has been the biggest factor in him playing just 45 games in 6.5 years.

Gregory has never played every game in a season and that streak isn’t going to end this year. But if he’s healthy when those three games are up, he could at least deliver the Cowboys a quality season in the pass rush.

The Cowboys play the Atlanta Falcons this weekend in a game where they’ll need the defense to be on point.

Will the Cowboys defense suffer in Randy Gregory’s absence?