Cowboys Make Telling Decision On Wide Receiver Michael Gallup

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Wide receiver Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Michael Gallup has not played for the Dallas Cowboys since the 2021 season. That being said, it appears he'll return to the gridiron this Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Moments ago, the Cowboys announced their final injury report for Week 4. Gallup was left off the injury report.

Considering Gallup had a full week of practice, it's fair to say he's on track to make his 2022 season debut this Sunday.

Gallup was expected to play this past Monday night against the New York Giants. He revealed that he didn't suit up because he just didn't feel right.

When asked if he'll play this week, Gallup sounded optimistic.

"I hope so. It’s been a while," Gallup said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "Just have another good week, see what it feels like."

When healthy, Gallup is a flashy playmaker. In 2019, he had 66 receptions for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns.

The Cowboys made a noticeable commitment to Gallup this offseason, signing him to a five-year, $62.5 million extension. Now, it's time for him to prove the front office right.

Gallup should, in theory, give the Cowboys' passing game a huge boost.