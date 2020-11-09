Cowboys Make Thoughts On Drafting A Quarterback Very Clear

The way the season is trending for the Dallas Cowboys, they could wind up with a top-five pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. With that high of a pick, some believe the Cowboys could end up using it on a quarterback.

Dak Prescott’s future is still unclear. It’s hard to believe the Cowboys would move on from the five-year Dallas starter. Prescott has proved he’s without a doubt one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

Any time a team finds itself with a top-pick, though, it’s impossible to ignore which quarterback prospects will be available. Depending on how the draft order shakes out, the Cowboys could have a shot at landing either Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields. Both prospects are considered generational talents.

The Dallas Cowboys could be within range of selecting either top quarterback prospect, but it’s not going to happen. ESPN staff writer Todd Archer reports quarterback will not be a priority for Dallas in the 2021 NFL Draft. Jerry Jones is moving forward with Prescott.

“As it stands, the Cowboys are in position to have a top-five pick in the draft next spring, but quarterback will not be among the team’s priorities, according to Stephen Jones,” Archer writes, via ESPN.com. “The Cowboys have wanted to re-sign Dak Prescott all along and could us the franchise tag at a cost of $37.7 million. ‘Dak is our quarterback and we’re so fired up about him and him leading us in the future,’ Jones said.”

The Cowboys don’t need a quarterback as they look to move forward with Dak Prescott.

Defensive back and offensive tackle are most likely the team’s biggest priorities as we look ahead to the 2021 NFL Draft.

Prescott remains the team’s franchise quarterback, per Jerry Jones himself.