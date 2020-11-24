Cowboys Cancel Today’s Practice Due To Medical Emergency

The Dallas Cowboys have canceled today’s practice and all scheduled media availability due to a medical emergency.

NFL Network Cowboys insider Jane Slater reports that the team has called off practice and Mike McCarthy’s scheduled press conference due to a non-COVID 19 medical emergency.

There has reportedly been a medical emergency involving a staff member.

“There won’t be a press briefing with Coach McCarthy at 10:30 a.m., and there will be no player media availability today. Details to come,” she reports.

Obviously, we hope that everything is OK in Dallas this morning.

The Cowboys are coming off a big win over the Vikings on Sunday. Dallas improved to 3-7 on the year with the win over Minnesota.

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy said his team needs to build on that win.

“There’s a lot of football left to be played,” McCarthy said on Sunday. “You have to play your best football in November and December, so obviously with the state of our division, that focus is ours. We need to win Thursday, and this will be our first opportunity to really stack success, and that’s the key to where we are as a team. All three phases played well. This is clearly the most rounded performance, victory we’ve had this year. It took us a little longer to get here, but I clearly think the journey will make us stronger.

“We need to do something with this win. It needs to mean something.”

The Cowboys are scheduled to play Washington on Thursday. Stay tuned for updates.