Cowboys Release Brief Statement On Medical Emergency

There’s grave concern with the Dallas Cowboys’ organization Tuesday morning.

The Cowboys announced they put a pause on all team-related activities Tuesday morning for what’s being considered a medical emergency. The situation isn’t COVID-related, as the team detailed in a statement.

"The Cowboys have canceled practice and media availability for Tuesday, the team announced. The decision is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is due to a medical emergency involving a staff member, according to a team spokesperson. Further information is still forthcoming, but the circumstances speak to the severity of the situation. The Cowboys are working on a short week due to Thursday's Thanksgiving kickoff against Washington, which means practice time is severely limited. Additional details will be reported as they arrive." The Cowboys have cancelled both today's practice and media availability. The team's medical emergency reportedly involves a team staff member.

This is obviously a troubling situation as we await further information from the Cowboys’ organization. We’re hoping everyone involved is okay.

The Cowboys are coming off a vital win over the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. Dallas remains in contention for the NFC East with the win. The Eagles, meanwhile, appear to be trending the wrong direction.

The Cowboys take on the Washington Football Team on this week’s Thanksgiving edition of Thursday football.

For now, the team is solely focused on the medical emergency within the program.