Cowboys, Michael Gallup Reportedly ‘Close’ On New Deal

If the Dallas Cowboys really are parting ways with wide receiver Amari Cooper to save money, it appears we now officially know where that money is being invested: towards Cooper’s teammate, Michael Gallup.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are working on a new deal with Gallup ahead of free agency. Per the report, a deal is considered “close” to being done.

Gallup only played about half the 2021 season but has been a very reliable second and third receiving target when he’s been healthy. This past season he had 35 receptions for 445 yards and two touchdowns in nine games, starting eight.

Dallas had been rumored to want to keep Gallup around long-term, and their plan is most likely to make CeeDee Lamb their No. 1 receiver and Gallup their No. 2.

Drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Colorado State, Michael Gallup had a breakout season in 2019. He had 66 receptions for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns that year – all career-highs.

But the arrival of Lamb in 2020 saw Gallup relegated to the No. 3 receiver on the Cowboys’ depth chart. He still put up 59 receptions for 843 yards and five touchdowns in 2020.

Perhaps most importantly, Gallup won’t cost the Cowboys nearly as much money as Amari Cooper would.