Cowboys Reportedly Make Their Plans With Michael Gallup Very Clear

There’s been some trade speculation for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup this week. The Cowboys are among the worst teams in the NFL and with Dak Prescott out, Dallas could probably afford to lose one of its wide receivers for some help on defense or some draft compensation.

The Green Bay Packers have been speculated as a potential trade destination for Gallup, who would surely thrive playing with Aaron Rodgers.

“He’s on his rookie deal. He’s under contract for 2021. He’s undeniably talented. And he plays receiver, a position the Packers are probably looking to upgrade as they prepare for a title run.

This is the type of dream trade target that works for the Packers,” Packers Wire wrote of a possible trade for Gallup.

Don’t get too excited, though, Packers fans. It doesn’t sound like Gallup is going anywhere.

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly have no plans to trade Gallup or fellow wide receiver Amari Cooper heading into the trade deadline.

Cowboys are not willing to trade WR Michael Gallup before Tuesday's NFL deadline, source said. If they were to deal a top receiver, he wouldn't be the logical choice. https://t.co/xcWgLIKUFl — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 29, 2020

The Cowboys are off to a terrible start this season, but they remain in the hunt in the dreadful NFC East division.

Dallas has cut ties with three veteran players on defense, trading Everson Griffen while releasing Dontari Poe and Daryl Worley. But those might be the only moves Jerry Jones’ team makes heading into the deadline.

The Cowboys are set to play the Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.