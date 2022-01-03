Mike McCarthy Is Getting Criticized For His Performance Sunday

There were a number of reasons why the Dallas Cowboys lost 25-22 to the Arizona Cardinals this afternoon, Mike McCarthy’s game management being one of them.

Dallas scored with 4:42 left to cut the lead to three, but never got the ball back. The Cardinals moved 52 yards in 10 plays to kill the remaining time.

However, just before the two-minute warning, it looked like Arizona running back Chase Edmonds may have lost a fumble, only to have the refs rule him down by contact. Because Dallas was out of timeouts though, they could not challenge the play, and Kyler Murray picked up the game-clinching first down on the next step.

Not surprisingly, McCarthy has taken his fair share of criticism for the misusage of his timeouts.

Mike McCarthy calls too many timeouts to use a challenge when he needs it. Welcome to the McCarthy era, Cowboys fans. DMs are open if you ever need to talk it out — Justis Mosqueda (NFL Owner) (@JuMosq) January 3, 2022

Cowboys had no timeouts left. A coach must have at least one timeout in order to challenge. Mike McCarthy ineligible to throw red flag. And the would-be fumble happened just before two-minute warning, so no automatic review. Bad timing. https://t.co/YpOFXUj6x6 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 3, 2022

couldn’t even challenge because Dallas doesn’t have any timeouts because Mike McCarthy still doesn’t understand how to use them correctly. UNREAL #AZvsDAL — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) January 3, 2022

Mike McCarthy’s management of timeouts finally helps the Packers — Poor Man’s Packers Podcast (@PMPPod) January 3, 2022

Mike McCarthy doing Kliff Kingsbury things with his timeouts today — Alex Clancy (@ClancysCorner) January 3, 2022

Mike McCarthy botching a challenge because he donked up his timeouts? no way — Christian D'Andrea, 2021 PAC champion (@TrainIsland) January 3, 2022

Mike McCarthy always coaches like he just ate a huge meal ten minutes before kickoff — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) January 3, 2022

Mike McCarthy with two rough timeouts today. — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) January 2, 2022

Mike McCarthy mismanaging timeouts? — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) January 3, 2022

This was not the only reason Dallas lost. The Cowboys’ offense struggled for much of the afternoon, continuing what has been a troubling trend the last several weeks. The defense also surrendered 400 yards of total offense.

But this isn’t the first time McCarthy’s game management, or lack thereof, has reared its head this season. Cowboys fans are right to fear that it could cost them in a big spot in the playoffs.