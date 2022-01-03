The Spun

Mike McCarthy Is Getting Criticized For His Performance Sunday

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the field.

There were a number of reasons why the Dallas Cowboys lost 25-22 to the Arizona Cardinals this afternoon, Mike McCarthy’s game management being one of them.

Dallas scored with 4:42 left to cut the lead to three, but never got the ball back. The Cardinals moved 52 yards in 10 plays to kill the remaining time.

However, just before the two-minute warning, it looked like Arizona running back Chase Edmonds may have lost a fumble, only to have the refs rule him down by contact. Because Dallas was out of timeouts though, they could not challenge the play, and Kyler Murray picked up the game-clinching first down on the next step.

Not surprisingly, McCarthy has taken his fair share of criticism for the misusage of his timeouts.

This was not the only reason Dallas lost. The Cowboys’ offense struggled for much of the afternoon, continuing what has been a troubling trend the last several weeks. The defense also surrendered 400 yards of total offense.

But this isn’t the first time McCarthy’s game management, or lack thereof, has reared its head this season. Cowboys fans are right to fear that it could cost them in a big spot in the playoffs.

