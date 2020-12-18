Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Offers Injury Update For RB Ezekiel Elliott

At 4-9, the Dallas Cowboys will likely need to win out in order to make the playoffs. But that becomes a lot tougher if all-world running back Ezekiel Elliott misses any time with injuries.

Elliott missed some practice this week with a calf injury, which head coach Mike McCarthy addressed on Friday. Speaking to the media, McCarthy admitted that Elliott isn’t quite where he was last week. But he has every intention of playing Elliott against the San Francisco 49ers this weekend.

“He’s a little further away this week than he was last week…” McCarthy said. “But I still play on him playing on Sunday… All things look like he’s going to play in the game.”

Ezekiel Elliott has not missed a game this year, but he’s been much less effective than the past four years. He has 832 rushing yards and is averaging under 4.0 yards per carry for the first time in his career.

Injuries along the Cowboys offensive line have been no small contributor to everyone in Dallas suffering setbacks this year. The fact that Elliott has been one of the few stars who hasn’t missed a game this year is almost bizarre.

Despite having the worst record in the NFC, the Cowboys still have slim playoff hopes. But a loss to the 49ers and a Washington win over the Seattle Seahawks this weekend would be the end of them.

Mike McCarthy will make sure that he has all hands on deck as he tries to avoid missing the playoffs in his first year.

