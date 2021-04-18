Cowboys Named ‘Best Fit’ For Veteran Free Agent

After allowing a franchise-record 473 points in 2020, the Dallas Cowboys moved quickly to upgrade their defense in free agency. But there’s a position that they’ve left out that one NFL analyst believes makes them a perfect fit for a veteran free agent.

On Sunday, Bleacher Report NFL analyst Maurice Moton suggested that Pro Bowl cornerback Casey Hayward would be an ideal fit for the Dallas Cowboys. He is still a free agent after playing the last four seasons with the Chargers.

Moton pointed out a number of reasons that the move would work. Hayward played for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the Green Bay Packers from 2012 to 2015.

He also played defense under Gus Bradley, who Moton noted has a similar scheme to Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Via Bleacher Report:

“With the 10th pick, the Cowboys can select the first cornerback in the 2021 draft, whether it’s Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II or South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn. On the other hand, Dallas could add (Hayward) a known commodity for immediate improvement in coverage. “Hayward can reunite with Mike McCarthy, his former Green Bay Packers head coach, and play in defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s system, which is similar to ex-Chargers play-caller Gus Bradley’s scheme. The two coordinators have roots in Seattle under lead skipper Pete Carroll.”

NEW Column: There are several free agents who can be key contributors for teams in the upcoming season I’ll tell you where I think they fit: ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/36h0u6H7lL — Maurice Moton (@MoeMoton) April 18, 2021

Casey Hayward was a second round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft and had six interceptions as a rookie. But it wasn’t until he joined the Chargers in 2016 that he really began to establish himself as a top corner.

Between 2016 and 2017, Hayward recorded 11 interceptions, 42 passes defended, 84 tackles and two fumble recoveries. He made the Pro Bowl both times.

His production has taken a dip over the last three years. But at 31 years old he’s proven to be quite durable, missing just two games since 2014.

Would Casey Hayward be a good free agent for the Cowboys to sign?