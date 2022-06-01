Cowboys, NFL Foundation Announce Donation In Wake Of Uvalde Shooting

Last week, a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers. In an effort to their support, the Dallas Cowboys and NFL Foundation are making a huge donation to the community in Uvalde, Texas.

The Cowboys and the NFL Foundation have donated a combined $400,000 to the Uvalde community. Half of that money will go to the Robb School Memorial Fund, whereas the other half will go to the Uvalde Strong Found.

This money will directly support the families of the victims and survivors. The hope is this will help them recover from this senseless act of violence.

Cowboys executive vice president Charlotte Jones issued a statement on this tragedy.

"Our hearts are broken for the families affected by the senseless tragedy that occurred in Uvalde, Texas on May 24th, 2022," Jones said. There are simply no words to describe the pain and sorrow that we feel for the Uvalde community. We hold them tight in our thoughts and continued prayers."

The Cowboys have provided links to the sites where people can donate to the Robb School Memorial Fund and Uvalde Strong Fund.

Our thoughts remain with those who were affected by this heartbreaking tragedy.