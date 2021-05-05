Cowboys Officially Released 6 Players On Wednesday

The Dallas Cowboys drafted 11 players and signed 19 more as UDFAs this past week. To make room for them, the Cowboys have now released six players.

On Wednesday, the Cowboys announced the release of five defensive players and one offensive linemen. Defensive tackles Antwaun Woods and Walter Palmore, cornerbacks Saivion Smith and Kemon Hall, defensive end Ladarius Hamilton and center Adam Redmond were all released by the Cowboys

Per the announcement, Woods and Redmond are being released as vested veterans. The other four were waived and subject to wire pickups.

Woods was the most distinguished player in the group, starting 32 games as defensive tackle over the past three years. He made 80 tackles, four tackles for loss, eight QB hits and 2.5 sacks in three seasons for Dallas.

The Cowboys were satisfied with Woods’ performance enough to give him a $2 million tender at the start of free agency.

But as the team explained, the “numbers crunch” following their recent draft haul.

The Dallas Cowboys drafted three defensive linemen in the 2021 NFL Draft. Rookies Osa Odighizuwa, Chauncey Golston and Quinton Bohanna will now compete for the job vacated by Woods.

As for the other five, there’s still some time between now and training camp for them to latch on to another team.

Who else will the Dallas Cowboys cut between now and the start of training camp?