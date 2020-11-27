The Dallas Cowboys were already depleted on the offensive line heading into their Thanksgiving showdown with the Washington Football Team. Things took a turn for the worse when Zack Martin went down in the first half of action with a calf injury.

Martin has been battling through lower-body injuries all season long, but the All-Pro just couldn’t hold up any longer. To make matters worse, the Cowboys also lost offensive tackle Cameron Erving to an injury on Thursday.

Both offensive linemen are scheduled to undergo MRIs this afternoon. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t sure how severe the injuries are for Erving and Martin, but he did admit they could impact the team’s outlook for the rest of the season.

“I don’t know how serious they are, but I do know that they’ve got the potential to impact us the rest of the season,” Jones said.

Dallas is already missing Tyron Smith in the trenches. The last thing that Mike McCarthy’s squad needs is for Erving and Martin to miss an extended period of time.

With the NFC East shaping up to be the worst division we’ve seen in a long time, the Cowboys still have a legitimate shot at making the playoffs. However, the odds of them winning the division will drop if either offensive lineman is out for the season.

We’ll find out more about the Cowboys’ injuries this weekend.