Recently, former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Troy Aikman did not hold back when discussing his old boss, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

In an interview with 1310 The Ticket, Aikman said that he doesn’t foresee himself ever becoming the GM in Dallas. Aikman added that unless Jones shows he is willing to bring in someone from the outside to run football operations, the team is “going to have some problems.”

“I believe that it’s unlikely that Jerry will ever bring somebody in that can help this football team in that regard just because he’s been real stubborn and steadfast, in that he’s the one in charge,” Aikman said.

Jones has responded, via 105.3 and CBS Sports. By his estimation, Aikman would run the Cowboys the exact same way he does, if given the chance.

“I don’t want to speak for Troy, but Troy loves football,” he said. “We know that. In this case, he loves the Cowboys. I’d dare say that if he owned the team or given everything he’d ever given in his life. And by the way, Troy emptied his bucket. “Everything that he had when he came to the Cowboys and he got more after he got here. I agree. But everything he was up until then — he emptied the bucket that day just like I did to become a Cowboy. Now, I would wager that if he did that to buy the team, he would do it exactly like how I do it. I would wager that because you just want to ultimately, with that much on the line and that much at stake, you want to break any ties or make the calls.”

Aikman isn’t the only person to make the argument that Jones’ level of involvement hurts the Cowboys. However, the longtime owner isn’t showing any signs of being willing to do things differently.

As long as that is the case, Aikman is more likely to be in the broadcasting booth than the Cowboys’ executive offices.