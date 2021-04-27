Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Has Telling Admission On Sean Lee

Veteran Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee has called it a career. Team owner Jerry Jones is sad to see him go.

Lee spent 11 years in the NFL, all with the Dallas Cowboys. He was the unquestioned leader of the Dallas defense for the majority of his career. The 2020 season, in which he played in nine games and made two starts, was his last, as he announced on Tuesday.

“It’s been a complete honor,” Lee said, via ESPN.com. “I’ve been blessed to play for the incredible Jones family, with such great coaches and teammates that I love like brothers. I loved every minute playing and tried to pour my heart and soul into winning and helping my teammates at all costs. To say the injuries were frustrating would be an understatement, but the support I received through them all was humbling and the lessons I learned battling adversity will last a lifetime. There are always regrets, but I’m proud of what I was able to accomplish and I leave this game grateful.”

Jerry Jones clearly meant a lot to Sean Lee, and vice versa. The Cowboys owner had a heartfelt comment about Lee following the veteran linebacker’s retirement on Tuesday.

“I dreamed, I hoped I could be associated with people like Sean Lee,” Jones said on Tuesday.

Sean Lee finishes his 11-year NFL career with 802 tackles, 14 interceptions and four sacks.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, must find a new defensive leader ahead of the 2021 season.

Perhaps they’ll find such a leader through the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, which begins this Thursday.