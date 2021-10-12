The Spun

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Reacts To Jon Gruden News

Jerry Jones on the field before the Dallas Cowboys game in 2019.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones walks on the field before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The biggest story of the NFL season thus far has to be Jon Gruden resigning from his position as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Monday night, Gruden informed his staff that he will be stepping down. His decision comes in the wake of a new report from the New York Times, which uncovered that Gruden used homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails he sent several years ago to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen and others around the league.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday morning, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the Gruden story.

“I know everybody you’ve been reading about. They’re outstanding proponents of our game,” Jones replied. “We all continue to recognize what a spotlight you’re in and the way we should express ourselves.”

Jones was then asked if Gruden deserved to lose his job because of his past emails. Unsurprisingly, he refused to give a clear answer to that question.

“I don’t have anything I would want to express there one way or the other,” Jones said. “I know that from the standpoint of contribution, I know that we are all accountable to even a, if you will, a fleeting or minor part of our actions. We are all accountable to those. But that’s about all I want to comment on it.”

We’d imagine other coaches, general managers and owners will be asked about Gruden’s situation this week.

