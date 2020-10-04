The Cowboys Are Reportedly Setting A “Pandemic Record” Today

Everything is bigger in Texas and that includes pandemic football crowds.

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly setting a “pandemic record” at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon, according to ESPN NFL insider Ed Werder.

Dallas will reportedly have more than 25,000 fans inside of AT&T Stadium on Sunday. That is believed to be the most fans at an NFL game this season – a “pandemic record.”

Ed Werder just said the Cowboys will have a “pandemic record” of 25K fans. Weird stat. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) October 4, 2020

Jerry Jones spoke about his attendance hopes earlier this week in an interview with 105.3 The Fan.

“We’re doing that, in my mind, very safe, very prudent, and adhering to all of the conventions that need to be adhered to,” Jones said on the radio show. “[We’re] going to have a great fan experience out here. But, and from my perspective, it’s mask up.”

Masking up is very important, especially after all of the notable positive COVID-19 test results we’ve heard about this week. Multiple Sunday NFL games have been pushed back due to positive results and more could be on the way.

The Cowboys, 1-2 on the season, are scheduled to take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff between the two teams is set for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.