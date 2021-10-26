Cowboys Have Placed 2 Players On Injured Reserve

The Dallas Cowboys had this past weekend off to rest and recover after a thrilling victory over the New England Patriots two weeks ago. Unfortunately, the bye week wasn’t enough to get some of the team’s players healthy.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Cowboys placed defensive end Brent Urban (triceps) and cornerback Maurice Canady (concussion) on injured reserve Tuesday. That will sideline both players for at least the next three games.

Urban has played about 40 percent of the Cowboys defensive snaps this season at nosetackle, but has battled a triceps injury in recent weeks. He isn’t expected to need surgery, so he’ll use the time on IR to get as healthy as possible.

Canady has played a much smaller role, mostly on special teams, this season with the Cowboys. He suffered a concussion in Dallas’s last game against the New England Patriots where he played seven defensive snaps.

The Cowboys will have the opportunity to add players to the active roster with Urban and Canady headed to IR. Overall, the team has remained fairly healthy through the first seven weeks, which bodes well for the upcoming part of the season.

Dallas will carry a 5-1 record into a Week 8 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. The Cowboys will be expected to come out on top on the road, but will need to slow down Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense to get the win.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game between Dallas and Minnesota is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.