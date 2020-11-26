The Dallas Cowboys will play today with heavy hearts following the passing of head strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul.

Paul suffered a medical emergency and collapsed at the team facility on Tuesday morning. He was rushed to the hospital where he died on Wednesday at the age of 54.

An NFL strength and conditioning staffer for more than 20 years, Paul had been with the Cowboys since 2018. He also played in the league from 1989-93 with the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It won’t be easy for Dallas to take on Washington today with this news weighing on them, but the team will try to honor Paul in the process. On Wednesday, the Cowboys said they would pay tribute to Paul before today’s game.

NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported some additional details on the remembrance, which will include a moment of silence and tribute video for Paul.

A moment of silence and tribute video planned today at AT&T Stadium following the unexpected passing of strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul. His smile, spirit a common theme when people describe him. Both teams with ties, both with heavy hearts today. #Cowboys #WFT — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 26, 2020

Given the amount of tributes that have poured in from around the NFL, it is clear Paul touched a lot of lives throughout his career. He will be painfully missed.

Dallas and Washington will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET this afternoon on FOX. Both teams are 3-7, and the winner will move into first place in the NFC East.