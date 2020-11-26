The Spun

Cowboys Planning Tribute For The Late Markus Paul Before Washington Game

Markus Paul's headshot when he was with the New York Giants.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - CIRCA 2011: In this handout image provided by the NFL, Markus Paul of the New York Giants poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys will play today with heavy hearts following the passing of head strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul.

Paul suffered a medical emergency and collapsed at the team facility on Tuesday morning. He was rushed to the hospital where he died on Wednesday at the age of 54.

An NFL strength and conditioning staffer for more than 20 years, Paul had been with the Cowboys since 2018. He also played in the league from 1989-93 with the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It won’t be easy for Dallas to take on Washington today with this news weighing on them, but the team will try to honor Paul in the process. On Wednesday, the Cowboys said they would pay tribute to Paul before today’s game.

NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported some additional details on the remembrance, which will include a moment of silence and tribute video for Paul.

Given the amount of tributes that have poured in from around the NFL, it is clear Paul touched a lot of lives throughout his career. He will be painfully missed.

Dallas and Washington will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET this afternoon on FOX. Both teams are 3-7, and the winner will move into first place in the NFC East.


