Cowboys Player Has Blunt Message For Fans After Today’s Win

The Dallas Cowboys got back in the win column on Sunday.

Dallas improved to 4-9 on the season with a win in Cincinnati. The Cowboys blew out the Bengals, 30-7, on the road on Sunday afternoon.

It was an especially cool win for Andy Dalton, who made his return to Cincinnati after playing for the Bengals for a decade. Dalton was released by the franchise this past offseason to make room for No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow. He signed with the Cowboys and took over the starting quarterback role when Dak Prescott went down.

“This is definitely special for him, make no bones about it,” head coach Mike McCarthy said. “He wanted to win this game, but more importantly for everybody in the locker room, they wanted to win it for him.”

It was a fun afternoon for everyone, though.

Cowboys defensive lineman Antwaun Woods had a message for the fan base after the win.

“Cowboys fans y’all okay? I didn’t have no aggressive tweets this game. Y’all just be happy or something ?” he tweeted.

It’s just one win, but you have to enjoy whatever you can get in the NFL.

The Cowboys will look to make it two in a row with a win over the 49ers next weekend.