Cowboys Player Receives Punishment For Play That Got Him Benched

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

A Dallas Cowboys player is getting hit with a significant fine for a penalty he committed in the team's recent preseason game. That player is defensive end Dante Fowler.

According to a report, the NFL is fining Dante Fowler $10,609 for the unnecessary roughness penalty that got him benched in the Cowboys' preseason opener.

Fowler was flagged for pushing an opposing player off a pile during a play. Mike McCarthy sent him to the bench for the remainder of the contest, as a result.

"#Cowboys DE Dante Fowler was fined $10,609 for an unnecessary roughness penalty that got him benched in last week’s preseason opener," said Ian Rapoport.

McCarthy has been doing everything in his power to try and cut down on team penalties, but had little success in the Cowboys' preseason opener.

McCarthy had no tolerance for Fowler's decision.

“That’s a discipline penalty,” McCarthy told reporters after the game, per the team site. “Frankly, that’s why Dante was done for the night after that. We can’t have that.”

It looks like Fowler may quickly learn his lesson. Any more costly penalties will result in a benching and fine.