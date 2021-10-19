Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys earned a big win over the New England Patriots to move to 5-1 on the season.

Unfortunately, the team received some bad news earlier this afternoon. Police arrested veteran safety Damontae Kazee early Tuesday and charged him with a DWI, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.

From the piece:

Kazee, 28, was pulled over for a traffic violation in The Colony shortly after 3 a.m. on the 7000 block of State Highway 121. A spokesperson from The Colony police said that an officer reported noticing physical signs that Kazee had been drinking, and Kazee told the officer he had consumed alcohol. Kazee failed a field sobriety test and was detained. His DWI charge is a Class B misdemeanor for a first offense. Kazee posted a $2,500 bond Tuesday, being released from The Colony Municipal Jail at 12:34 p.m.

The Cowboys’ bye week kicked off following the team’s overtime victory over the Patriots. It’s not a great moment for Kazee and the Cowboys as they head into their week off, though.

The veteran safety joined Dallas on a one-year, $1.1 million contract after coming off an Achilles tear last October. Kazee spent the first four years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons.