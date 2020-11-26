Cowboys Players React To Death Of Coach Markus Paul

Tragedy struck the Dallas Cowboys this week, as strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul has passed away.

Paul, 54, had a medical emergency at the team’s facility on Tuesday morning. The Cowboys announced on Wednesday night that Paul had passed away at a local hospital.

“The loss of a family member is a tragedy, and Markus Paul was a loved and valued member of our family,” Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said. “He was a pleasant and calming influence in our strength room and throughout The Star.

“His passion for his work and his enthusiasm for life earned him great respect and admiration from all our players and the entire organization. We offer our love and support to his family in this very difficult time. Our hearts are broken for his family and all of the individuals whose lives he touched and made better.”

The Cowboys’ franchise is obviously heartbroken by the news. Several of Dallas’ players have taken to Twitter to express their condolences.

Rest In Peace OG! My prayers are with your family and loved ones. You will be greatly missed and you’ll be a man I forever look up to! 🙏🏽 #RIP #MarkusPaul pic.twitter.com/KY3EfzSOQo — Tyrone Crawford 🇨🇦 (@TCrawford98) November 26, 2020

My feelings are so hurt… My condolences to the Paul family. Coach Markus was a great man and loved getting us better, you will be missed Coach! — Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) November 26, 2020

A great coach and even greater man!! You will be missed, Coach. Rest easy up above! https://t.co/Tgrxk7nOZb — Blake Jarwin (@Jaws_47) November 26, 2020

Our thoughts are with Markus Paul’s friends and family during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.