Cowboys Players React To Death Of Coach Markus Paul

A closeup of a Dallas Cowboys football helmet.ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: A detail photo of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Cowboys Stadium on December 2, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Tragedy struck the Dallas Cowboys this week, as strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul has passed away.

Paul, 54, had a medical emergency at the team’s facility on Tuesday morning. The Cowboys announced on Wednesday night that Paul had passed away at a local hospital.

“The loss of a family member is a tragedy, and Markus Paul was a loved and valued member of our family,” Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said. “He was a pleasant and calming influence in our strength room and throughout The Star.

“His passion for his work and his enthusiasm for life earned him great respect and admiration from all our players and the entire organization. We offer our love and support to his family in this very difficult time. Our hearts are broken for his family and all of the individuals whose lives he touched and made better.”

The Cowboys’ franchise is obviously heartbroken by the news. Several of Dallas’ players have taken to Twitter to express their condolences.

Our thoughts are with Markus Paul’s friends and family during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.