Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis.

Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season.

The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved with the Cowboys this season, just not in a playing role.

“Brent [Urban] had season-ending tricep surgery today. He tried SO hard to come back but it just wasn’t in the cards. He is going to miss playing with the boys but will be as involved as possible. I have no doubt he’ll come back better than ever. TY for all the love & support,” Kate said on Twitter.

Brent had season-ending tricep surgery today. He tried SO hard to come back but it just wasn’t in the cards. He is going to miss playing with the boys but will be as involved as possible. I have no doubt he’ll come back better than ever. TY for all the love & support 💙 — Kate Urban (@Kate_KanSkate) November 30, 2021

Brent Urban has been on the injured reserved for some time now. But it was previously believed he’d be able to return at some point this year.

However, Brent’s injury clearly got worse as he had to undergo season-ending surgery on Tuesday. It’s an unfortunate setback for the Cowboys defensive lineman.

Brent was a high-impact player for the Cowboys prior to his season-ending injury/surgery. The Dallas defense has struggled without him, specifically at the interior of the defensive line.

The Cowboys take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday.