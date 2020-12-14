There’s 1 Scenario That Gets The Cowboys Into The Playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys remain alive for the NFL’s postseason following Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dallas improved to 4-9 on the season following Sunday’s win in Cincinnati. The Cowboys, along with the rest of the NFC East, are still in the hunt for a division title and a playoff berth.

For Mike McCarthy’s team, the playoff scenario is a simple one. ESPN reporter Todd Archer outlined it on Monday morning.

“How do the Cowboys make the playoffs? They win their last three and the Washington Football Team loses its last three. If Washington wins one more game, the Cowboys are eliminated because they lose the tiebreaker to Washington,” he tweeted.

Washington took the division lead on Sunday afternoon with a win over the San Francisco 49ers. Ron Rivera’s team has the following three games left:

vs. Seahawks

vs. Panthers

at Eagles

Washington will be an underdog against Seattle and a favorite against Carolina. Depending on what happens with the Eagles in the next two weeks, that final game could be close.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, have the 49ers, Eagles and Giants remaining on the schedule. Winning out wouldn’t be the craziest thing, but Washington losing out is probably unlikely.