Cowboys Make Decision On Possible Changes After Sunday’s Loss

The Dallas Cowboys are off to a disastrous start to the 2020 NFL regular season.

Dallas, which fired Jason Garrett and hired Mike McCarthy, entered the season with Super Bowl expectations. The Cowboys have since looked like one of the worst teams in the NFC.

The Cowboys are 1-3 following Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. Dallas’ defense is a disaster, allowing 30-plus points in three straight games, and the offense has issues, too. Dak Prescott and the passing game have been great, but the offensive line is shaky and there have been way too many turnovers.

Following the 1-3 start, some fans are calling for changes, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

Major changes are not coming, though. Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones made it clear on Monday afternoon that there will be no significant changes at this point in the season.

“We just have to be better. We’ve got to go to work. Now’s not the time to think about things like that. I’m very convicted about this staff. I’m very convicted about this team,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan.

The Cowboys do have a chance to get on a winning streak. Dallas has the Giants on Sunday followed by Arizona, Washington and Philadelphia.

All four of those games are very winnable. And, with the NFC East being as bad as it is, the Cowboys are still right in the playoff picture.

Dallas needs to make serious improvements in a hurry, though.